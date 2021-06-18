In 2022, fans of the Air Jordan 12 are going to be spoiled as the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary. This is a milestone that is never taken lightly by Jordan Brand and fans should expect a whole slew of new colorways and retros to be announced. In fact, just a little while ago, it was revealed that the infamous "Playoffs" colorway would be making a return next spring, and the news had a lot of sneakerheads excited about the upcoming year.

In the images below, you can see how this shoe has a mostly black leather base, while white is found on the strip of leather that runs from the middle of the shoe, all the way to the front. This is a clean yet effective aesthetic that is sure to please old-time fans of the Jordan 12. It's a shoe that was a staple of Jordan's '97 playoff run, and bringing these back is the perfect way to kick off the silhouette's 25th birthday.

As for the release date, it is being reported by @zsneakerheadz that these will be dropping on February 19th of 2022 for $190 USD. This release date is still subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.