Over the past few years, the Air Jordan 12 has been getting a ton of great new colorways, and in between that, it has also been getting some fairly interesting retros. 2022 is actually a special year for the Air Jordan 12, as it marks the 25th anniversary of this shoe. Michael Jordan wore the Jordan 12 all throughout the 1997 playoffs, and one of the colorways was actually called "Playoffs." How appropriate?

Now, the "Playoffs" colorway is set to return, and sneakerheads couldn't be more excited. As you can see in the images below, this shoe will feature the sneaker's iconic black leather upper, all while a white leather strip will be placed on the side. There are some red highlights here as well, which ultimately helps bring the entire look together. If you are an OG, these will certainly be a must-cop for the Winter and Spring.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of February 19th when these release during All-Star weekend. The retail price is being set for $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

