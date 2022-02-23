With the Air Jordan 12 seeing a resurgence in popularity over the last few years, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand has been delivering a plethora of dope new colorways and retros. This year is going to be especially fruitful for the Air Jordan 12, and fans are already excited about everything that is on the horizon.

One of the shoes that have been teased quite a bit for this year is the "Playoffs" offering which can be seen down below. This shoe is made famous for its black leather upper and white leather side panel. These colors are fairly basic although they come together in such a way that will certainly entice fans looking for something that isn't too flashy.

If you are hoping to get your hands on this shoe, you will be able to do so as of March 11th for a price of $200 USD. This date is reportedly a rumor, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

