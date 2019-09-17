Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release another Michigan-inspired Air Jordan 12 this Holiday season, following up the "Inspire" Air Jordan 5 that dropped earlier this summer and the Michigan Air Jordan 12 that debuted last year.

Images of the latest Wolverines-themed Air Jordan 12 have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup embedded below, based off the "White/Amarillo/Metallic Gold/Midnight Navy" color scheme.

Air Jordan 12 Michigan mockup/HouseofHeat

In addition to the rumored Michigan colorway, there are multiple other Air Jordan 12s on tap for the final months of 2019. Among them, the "Game Royal" Air Jordan 12 that will be making it's retail debut on September 21 and the eye-catching "Sunburst" joint that is slated to launch in October. On top of that, Air Jordan 12 fans can look forward to the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" colorway for November.

With all three of those 12s on track for September, October and November, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jordan Brand closes out the year with the all-new Michigan version in December. We'll just have to wait and see - stay tuned for more info.