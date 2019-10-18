Last month rumors surfaced about a brand new "Michigan" Air Jordan 12 that was reportedly on track to release this holiday season. Images of the Wolverines-themed Air Jordan 12 never surfaced, but it was believed that the sneakers would follow a "White/Amarillo/Metallic Gold/Midnight Navy" color scheme.

As it turns out, that sneaker won't be releasing after all. According to sneaker source House of Heat, "multiple sources" have confirmed that Jordan Brand has no plans to release another Michigan Air Jordan 12 - which is a shame considering the mockup below looks pretty damn nice.

Air Jordan 12 Michigan mockup/HouseofHeat

It's not all sad news for Air Jordan 12 fans however, as Jordan Brand has a number of dope colorways in the works including the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" iteration that is scheduled to launch on Halloween, as well as the "Dark Grey" version on tap for December.

On top of that, it is believed that a black and gold colorway, similar to Gary Payton's Air Jordan 12 PE, is in the works for 2020. We'll take that with a grain of salt however, until Jordan Brand makes an official announcement.