We are officially two weeks away from the Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should prove to be a phenomenal game. As a way to celebrate the big game, Jordan Brand is gearing up to release a special Super Bowl sneaker, just like they did last year. Earlier, we reported that this shoe would be the Air Jordan 12 Low, and today, those reports were confirmed as Jumpman dropped the official images.

As you can see in the photos below, the sneaker has the same color blocking as the "Flu Game" model that originated back in 1997. Of course, the main difference here is the fact that the shoe has a gold bar on the side, all while the interior is lined with some confetti, which gives you that celebratory feel. Packing these details into a Jordan 12 Low works quite well, and we imagine that collectors will be excited to get their hands on some pairs in a couple of weekends from now.

For those who want to get a pair, you will be able to scoop them up as of Saturday, February 6th, so keep your eye out for more release details as the big day approaches.

Image via Nike

