In just a few weeks from now, the two best teams in the NFL will be heading to Tampa Bay where they will compete for the Super Bowl. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the big game, and this year, it seems like the Chiefs could very well be back. As a way to celebrate the Super Bowl, Jordan Brand always comes out with a celebratory shoe, and in 2021, this tradition won't be coming to an end.

Thanks to new images from the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know that Jumpman is dropping an Air Jordan 12 Low during Super Bowl weekend. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe shares the same color scheme as the "Flu Game" model thanks to its black upper and red mudguard. What makes this model particularly unique is that the lining features confetti print, while gold details are placed throughout the upper, to give the shoe that celebratory feel.

For those who might want to cop these, they are expected to drop on February 6th for $190 USD although Jumpman has yet to confirm any of the details. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest on these.