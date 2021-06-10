Michael Jordan has always been known for being an avid golfer who likes to make some friendly wagers out on the course. Considering he has his own basketball shoe line, it only makes sense that some of his best silhouettes would be turned into golf shoes. Over the past few months, we have seen numerous Jordan golf shoes make their way to the market, and they've all been very successful. This trend will continue in 2022 and fans are gearing up for what is in store.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Taxi" which will release early next year. The shoe is based on a very popular OG colorway of the Air Jordan 12, in which the upper is mostly white leather, all while a stripe of black is placed across the side. With the golf spikes on the bottom, this is surely going to be a great model for the course, and we're sure a lot of golfers will be wearing these come next year.

There is no release date although you can expect them to drop in February of next year. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.