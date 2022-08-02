Michael Jordan's love of golf has been well documented over the years. The GOAT of basketball is often times found out on the course and when you consider his expansive sneaker line, it only makes sense that his brand would turn his shoes into functional footwear for the links. So far, various Jumpman silhouettes have received the golf treatment, including the Air Jordan 12 Low.

The latest colorway to bless the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is the famous "French Blue" offering. This is an iconic look on the AJ12, and the colorway still holds up to this day. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a white leather upper, all while a blue strip is placed from the side to the front. It's an iconic look that will look great next to some freshly trimmed fairway.

As it stands, a release date for this shoe has yet to be determined. Having said that, they should be available soon for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike