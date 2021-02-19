When the Spring comes around, everyone rushes out to the stores and cops some new clothes. With the changing of the seasons, we get more vibrant colors, all while white becomes an acceptable color to start wearing again. Numerous sneaker brands take full advantage of the Spring season as it allows them to get creative, while also delivering simple colorways that work perfectly with the time of year. Jumpman is infamous for doing just that and to celebrate the Spring, they are dropping an "Easter" colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Low.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is covered in white leather, all while the outsole is a shade of icy blue. From there, we have a metallic iridescent highlight on the sides, which helps give the shoe that extra bit of Easter feel. Overall, it's a great shoe for the warmer months, and if you need a new Air Jordan 12 Low, this could be a solid entry point.

In terms of the release date, these will be dropping on April 3rd of this year for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping, and stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

