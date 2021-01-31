If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 12, the last year has been extremely kind to you. Jordan Brand continues to come out with some dope Air Jordan 12 colorways and they have even given a ton of love to the Air Jordan 12 Low, which is great for those who prefer not to wear high-tops. In fact, it seems like 2021 is going to be another great year for the silhouette, and fans are already gearing up for some huge releases.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we recently got a fresh look at the Air Jordan 12 Low "Easter," which as the name suggests, will probably drop sometime closer to the Spring. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a white leather base, all while icy blue highlights are placed on the outsole and the lace locks. It makes for the perfect Spring offering, and if you have to go see family for "Easter" these are a must for your prospective outfit.

As you can see in the posts below, there is no release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.