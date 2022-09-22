One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the late 90s was the Air Jordan 12. This is a special year for the Air Jordan 12 as it is officially turning 25 years old. This has been a cause for celebration for Jordan Brand, as they have been developing new colorways of the iconic shoe. They even have women's exclusives on the way, such as the "Hyper Royal" model which can be pictured down below.

This model is very similar to the iconic "Flu Game" Jordan 12, however, the key difference is that red is being swapped out for blue. It makes for an incredible look and you can't help but love these. Black and blue work on every Jordan silhouette, and it's cool to finally see these coming to the market.

If you are looking to grab a hold of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 1st for a price of $200 USD. Once again, these are women's exclusives so only small sizes will be available. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike