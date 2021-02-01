We are officially in the second month of 2021 and Jordan Brand is already blessing us with a ton of teasers for new sneakers. While most of the teasers have been for men's and women's exclusives, we have yet to see many kicks that are for the kids. Well, Jumpman is looking to change that as they recently unveiled an Air Jordan 12 that is exclusive to grade school and pre-school sizes.

The colorway in question is called "Hyper Pink" and it is easy to see why the shoe was given such a name. This shoe is covered in light pink suede, all while white is on the midsole and the tongue. From there, hot pink forms outlines throughout the sneaker and even on the Jumpman logo which is neatly placed in the middle of the tongue. This is one of those shoes that immediately jumps out and if you want your kid to look fresh at school, these might just be the wave.

A release is coming in March, so be sure to keep an eye out at your local retailer for more information. As always, give us your opinion on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

