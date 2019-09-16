The Air Jordan 12 will be releasing in a number of all-new colorways in the coming weeks, including the highly anticipated "Game Royal" colorway, as well as the "Reverse Taxi" joint.

Additionally, Jordan Brand has plans for an eye-catching, girls-exclusive "Hot Punch" Air Jordan 12, which is slated to launch on October 4 for the retail price of $140.

Air Jordan 12 Hot Punch/Hanzuying

The newly unveiled colorway consists of an orange to red gradient, spanning from the toe to the heel of the Air Jordan 12 silhouette. The kicks come equipped with a white midsole/outsole combo, white branding down the tongue and heel, and silver mudguards.

Jordan Brand's official images of the Hot Punch 12s have not yet surfaced but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the images that have already leaked. Check out some additional photos below while we await more details.

Air Jordan 12 Hot Punch/Hanzuying

