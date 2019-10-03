The Air Jordan 12 will be releasing in a number of all-new colorways in the coming weeks, including the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" joint and a super clean "Dark Grey" rendition.

Additionally, Jordan Brand has plans for a colorful, girls-exclusive "Hot Punch" Air Jordan 12, which is slated to arrive tomorrow, October 4 for the retail price of $140.

The latest in a long line of Air Jordan 12s consists of an orange to red gradient, spanning from the toe to the heel of the Air Jordan 12 silhouette. The kicks come equipped with a white midsole/outsole combo, white branding down the tongue and heel, and silver mudguards.

Of course, this kind of colorway isn't for everyone but as I mentioned earlier, there are no shortage of Air Jordan 12s in the pipeline. In addition to the aforementioned Reverse Taxi and Dark Grey colorways, Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release an all-new "Michigan Wolverines" pair this Holiday season. Click here for more details on that and continue scrolling for official photos of the "Hot Punch" Air Jordan 12 GS.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike