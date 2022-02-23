Michael Jordan is an avid golfer, which means it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would take some of his most famous sneakers, and turn them into golf shoes. In order to do this, all they have to do is add some spike into the outsole, which helps give some grip on the green, fairway, rough, or even the sandtrap. Plenty of Air Jordan golf shoes have been released over the years, and the Jordan 12 is also throwing its hat into the ring.

In fact, the famous "Taxi" Air Jordan 12 will be getting the golf treatment, as you can see down below. This sneaker will have a white leather upper, while the side panel is black. This is the aesthetic sneakerheads know and love, and it is certainly good to see it return on a silhouette that everyone can agree is an underrated one.

For now, it is believed that these will drop on March 11th for a price that has yet to be revealed. While you wait for these, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these shoes, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike