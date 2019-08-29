While it may not be the most popular model in the Jordan library, there is no denying the influence of the Air Jordan 12 thanks to the "Flu Game" colorway. It's a shoe that marks one of the most spectacular performances of Michael Jordan's career and people have been been fiending the shoe ever since. There have been a few rereleases of the shoe over the years and every single time it comes out, fans get extremely excited about the chance to cop. Well, Jordan Brand is coming through this year with a new variation on the "Flu Game" model, this time swapping out red for blue.

This version of the shoe is being called "Game Royal" and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have a side by side look at how this colorway stacks up to the "Flu Game." Overall, it's a solid homage to one of the more interesting Air Jordan models out there and will surely look great on-feet once these are dropped to the general public. If you're a big fan of the color blue and love AJ12s, then you shouldn't hesitate to scoop these up.

The rumored release date for this shoe is Saturday, September 28th with a price of $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.