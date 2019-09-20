Sneakerheads love Air Jordans. Sure it's an obvious statement but sometimes it has to be reiterated just to further cement the legacy of Michael Jordan and the influence his sneakers have had on the culture. One of the most culturally significant Air Jordans is the Jordan 12 "Flu Game" which will forever live in infamy thanks to Jordan's otherworldly playoff performance while suffering from a stomach bug.

Now, Jordan Brand is updating the "Flu Game" color scheme by replacing the red features with royal blue ones. This has given way to the Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal" which is set to drop tomorrow: Saturday, September 21st. It's an incredibly clean colorway that Jordanheads are excited to get their hands on. If you're planning to cop, it's important to know what your options are and we've got you covered.

According to Sneaker News, the shoe is going to cost $190 USD and will be released at various retailers. Some of the shops carrying the shoe are Finish Line, East Bay, Dicks Sporting Goods, JD Sports, the Nike webstore, and, of course, the SNKRS App. The shoe will be available as of 10 AM EST across all of these different platforms.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike