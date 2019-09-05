The new year is approaching a lot faster than we think and with that in mind, Jordan Brand is making sure they finish out the year strong with a plethora of releases. One of the shoes on the docket for September is the Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal" which picks up where the "Flu Game" left off. This time around the though, red is swapped out for a cool shade of "royal blue" which will certainly have sneakerheads reaching deep into their wallets for cash.

The shoe has been teased quite a bit over the last month or so and fans are ready for it to finally be released to the world. There is no denying that it's a great-looking sneaker and thanks to Stadium Goods, we now have some gorgeous beauty shots to fawn over. These images make the shoe look even better and there is no denying this will be a hit once they drop.

If you're looking to cop, this pair is slated to release on Saturday, September 21st for $190 USD. Are you going to be buying these or skipping for now?

Image via Stadium Goods

