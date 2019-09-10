Jordan Brand's roster of NFL stars have already been blessed with special edition Air Jordan 1 cleats to wear out on the field this season. Now, guys like Jamal Adams, Earl Thomas, Le'Veon Bell, Alshon Jeffery and Tyrann Mathieu are getting hooked up with an exclusive Air Jordan 12 for their off-the-field activities.

Dubbed the Air Jordan 12 "Game Ball," the special edition sneaker comes wrapped in a football-inspired leather upper, equipped with flat black laces, gold eyelets, a white midsole/outsole combo and grass-stained detailing on the sole. Each of the sneakers were also housed in an orange locker-like shoe box, completing the NFL theme.

Unfortunately, these bad boys will not be releasing to the public. That said, we can still admire them from afar. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the "Game Ball" 12s and keep your eyes peeled to see if any of Jordan Brand's NFL stars break these out on their way to the arena next weekend.

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat

Air Jordan 12 Game Ball PE/HouseofHeat