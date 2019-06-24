Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a special edition Air Jordan 12 this Summer in celebration of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Rumors of the FIBA Air Jordan 12 have been circulating for months but now we finally have our best look at what to expect.

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Sneaker Bar Detroit

As seen in the newly unveiled photos, the FIBA 12s will come in a white tumbled leather supported by gold accents and university red detailing about the inner lining, heel and branding on the tongue. Additionally, the flags of the countries competing in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup can be spotted on the 12's mudguard if you look closely, while Chinese symbols run down the heel tab.

While these early images don't provide the best glimpse, you can still get a good vibe for the overall look. Rumors suggest the FIBA 12s, priced at $190, will be releasing on August 24 - just days before the tournament kicks off in China.

Scroll down for additional images and stay tuned for the official release details.

