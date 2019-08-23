Jordan Brand will be releasing multiple "FIBA" Air Jordans in the coming weeks in celebration of the 2019 Basketball World Cup, including an exclusive Air Jordan 12.

The kicks, priced at $190, will make their retail debut today, August 23, starting at 10am ET. The FIBA 12s will also be available in grade-school ($140), pre-school ($80) and toddler ($60) sizes.

Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

As seen in the newly unveiled photos, the FIBA 12s will come in a white tumbled leather supported by gold accents and university red detailing about the inner lining, heel and branding on the tongue. Additionally, the flags of the countries competing in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup can be spotted on the 12's mudguard if you look closely, while Chinese symbols run down the heel tab.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup, taking place in China, is scheduled to tip off on August 31, with the championship game taking place on September 15. Continue scrolling for additional images of the FIBA 12s.

