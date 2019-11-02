Jordan Brand's annual Holiday lineup will include several highly coveted sneaker releases, including the "Bred" and "Vast Grey" Air Jordan 11s, as well as a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 12.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed any official release details or images, but the latest batch of leaked photos shows that the kicks will come equipped with a white tumbled leather upper along with dark grey overlays, subtle hits of red and metallic silver detailing.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the white & grey 12s will be making their debut on December 21 for the retail price of $190. The kicks are also expected to release in grade school sizes for the standard price of $140.

Check out some additional photos of the "Dark Grey" 12s in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the formal announcement from Jordan Brand.