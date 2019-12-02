Jordan Brand's annual Holiday lineup will include several highly coveted sneaker releases, including the "Bred" Air Jordan 11 and the winterized Air Jordan 4s, as well as a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 12. The latter is now scheduled to release today, December 2nd, several weeks earlier than the rumored December 21 release date.

Check out some of the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The not-so-creatively-named "Dark Grey" Air Jordan 12 comes equipped with a white tumbled leather upper accompanied by dark grey overlays and matching detailing on the sole, inner lining and heel tab. Other details include a red Jumpman and "Two 3" text on the tongue.

In addition to men's sizes, price at $190, the kicks will also be available in grade school sizes for the standard price of $140. Check out some additional photos of the "Dark Grey" 12s in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Jordan Brand.