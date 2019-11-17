Jordan Brand's annual Holiday lineup will include several highly coveted sneaker releases, including the "Bred" and "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 11s, as well as a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 12. The latter is now scheduled to release on December 2nd, several weeks earlier than the rumored December 21 release date.

The not-so-creatively-named "Dark Grey" Air Jordan 12 comes equipped with a white tumbled leather upper accompanied by dark grey overlays and matching detailing on the sole, inner lining and heel tab. Other details include a red Jumpman and "Two 3" text on the tongue.

In addition to men's sizes, price at $190, the kicks will also be available in grade school sizes for the standard price of $140. Check out some additional photos of the "Dark Grey" 12s in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Jordan Brand.