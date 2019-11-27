This year has been an interesting one for the Air Jordan 12 and Jumpman has given the silhouette quite a few new colorways. The shoe has one of the more streamlined silhouettes of any Jordan on the market and is always a fan favorite It might not be the most popular or iconic but it has its merits and Jordan Brand is well aware of this fact. As we head deeper into 2019, JB still has a new Jordan 12 on the horizon and this colorway is called "Dark Grey."

The shoe is pretty basic as far as the colors are concerned but they combine to create a clean shoe that will certainly appeal to those looking for more muted tones. For instance, the majority of the sneaker is covered in white leather while dark grey hits appear on the sides, midsole, and back heel. There are red highlights in certain places which makes for a nice little bit of contrast throughout the rest of the silhouette.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Monday, December 2nd for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

