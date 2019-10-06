In the last quarter of 2019, it seems as though Jordan Brand is making a concerted effort to bring more colorways to the Air Jordan 12. At times, it's a forgotten silhouette that deserves a lot more love than it gets. Back in September, the "Game Royal" model was released to the masses and soon, the "Reverse Taxi" version will also be making its way to stores. Jumpman isn't stopping there as over the past few weeks, we have been posting teasers of the "Dark Grey" colorway.

The shoe has a pretty simple color scheme that works really well on-foot. As you can see from the very detailed photos below, the shoe has a white leather upper with dark grey highlights on the midsole. There are some hints of hold near the eyelets and on the sides which adds a nice bit of contrast to the shoe's overall aesthetic. If you're looking to add to your Jordan collection and want a simple Jordan 12, this is definitely the model for you.

For now, the rumored release date is Saturday, December 21st with a price of $190 USD for adult sizes and $140 USD for grade school models.