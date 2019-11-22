It may not be the most popular Air Jordan model but the Jordan 12 is easily one of the cleanest. There have been some pretty amazing colorways of the shoe over the years and in 2019, Jordan Brand has come through with some proper fire. The latest colorway on tap for this year is the Air Jordan 12 "Dark Grey" which is covered in white leather and dark grey highlights, particularly on the midsole.

The shoe has been teased quite a bit over the last couple of months and now, we finally have some of the official images thanks to @zsneakerheadsz. The images below showcase the shoe in various different angles so far, they're looking pretty great. If you're in the market for a pair of Jordan 12's, these are certainly a clean colorway to choose and in all honesty, we would recommend it.

These will be dropping on Monday, December 2nd for $190 USD and will be coming out in full family sizing. This is great news for those who want to keep the whole family laced up this holiday season.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this pair and whether or not you plan on copping.