These last few years have been quite good to the Air Jordan 12 as it has received a plethora of new colorways. For far too long, the Air Jordan 12 went under the radar, however, fans have come to realize it is easily one of the most underrated models in the history of Jordan Brand. From the "French Blue" to the "Flu Games," the Jordan 12 has come through with some pretty incredible color schemes.

One of the latest color schemes to come out is this "Dark Concord" model which can be seen below. Overall, it's quite simple as it mostly features a black suede upper all while purple highlights are placed on the back heel, midsole, and even the Jumpman logo on the tongue. While it might be a simple concept, there is no denying that these kicks are clean and if you're a fan of the Air Jordan 12, these may very well be a must-cop.

As for the release date, these were originally slated for late September/early October but now, they have been pushed back just a bit, to October 24th. This release date is still subject to change so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.