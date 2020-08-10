If you're a big fan of Michael Jordan's iconic sneaker line, you probably know about the Air Jordan 12 and its role in the infamous flu game. While the shoe remained underrated for decades, it seems as though Jordan Brand is looking to right its wrongs by bringing out a plethora of new colorways. This year has seen plenty of dope Jordan 12s hit the market, and we are still getting a slew of teasers, with about five months in the year left to go.

One of these colorways is this gorgeous and lowkey "Dark Concord" model which can be found below. As you can see from the images provided by @zsneakerheadz, this model comes with a black upper, while there are hints of purple on the side panel, as well as the little lace locks. These subtle details do a lot to enhance the overall look of the shoe, and we're there will be plenty of sneakerheads out there who are willing to move mountains just to get a pair.

These are slated to drop on October 17th for the standard Jordan 12 price of $190 USD. Stay tuned for any updates and let us know whether or not you plan on copping.