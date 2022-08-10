One of the most underrated Jumpman sneakers of the 90s was the Air Jordan 12. It is the shoe that birthed the "Flu Game" color scheme, and over the years, Jordan Brand has given it some pretty amazing offerings. This year is big for the Air Jordan 12 as it is the shoe's 25th anniversary. The 30th anniversary in a few years will be bigger, however, Jumpman is still hooking this silhouette up with some heat.

For instance, we have the black and gold Air Jordan 12 that is set to come out later this year, according to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that this shoe has a black upper to it, all while gold highlights bring the entire thing together. It's a look that fans will most certainly enjoy, especially during the Winter months.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, it appears as though they will be dropping on December 3rd of this year. The shoe has been pushed back twice already, so don't be surprised if we see another delay in the near future. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.



