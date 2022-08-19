With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.

As you can see down below, this is a very basic colorway, however, it has two colors that merge perfectly together. Throughout the vast majority of the shoe, we are met with solid black. From there, gold highlights make their way around the shoe which gives a great contrast. This makes for a luxurious new colorway that will appease all of you black and gold lovers out there.

This brand-new Air Jordan 12 model is going to drop on December 3rd for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of the sneaker, in the comments section down below, and as always, keep it locked to HotNewHipHip as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

