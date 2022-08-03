The Air Jordan 12 is a shoe with a rising stock right now. There have been plenty of new Air Jordan 12 colorways over the last few years, and Jumpman has certainly ridden hard for it. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the shoe, so one can immediately understand why Jordan Brand would want to increase its production. Sneaker accounts like @zsneakerheadz have been coming through with teasers for this model, and the "Black & Gold" colorway has been one of them.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering down below, this shoe will have a black upper, all while the small highlights throughout are just simply gold. The black and gold aesthetic is one that has always been popular on Jumpman shoes, and it is great to see it coming back on a silhouette like the Air Jordan 12.

Originally, this shoe was pegged for October 15th, although now, the release date is being set for November 19th. This has yet to be confirmed officially, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz