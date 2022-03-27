Every single year, the Air Jordan 11 gets a brand new colorway around Christmas time. This year, that Jordan 11 is going to be the "Cherry" offering which is a high top take on a low top classic. Usually, we don't end up with two Jordan 11s, however, in 2022, it appears as though we will. In a new post from @zsneakerheadz, it was revealed that a "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 11 would be hitting the market this year, in time for Black Friday.

As you can see down below, this model is covered in navy patent leather, and even the tongue portion carries forth that navy aesthetic. This is a sneaker that fans were not expecting, however, it is one that they should be happy about. These are about to be very popular, and we cannot wait to see some official images, sometime soon.

This shoe will reportedly be coming out in time for Black Friday, so you can expect these to drop on November 25th for a price of $225 USD. There is still a lot that is unknown about this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



