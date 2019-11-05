Jordan Brand's annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the Holiday season will continue this year, as the iconic "Bred" AJ11 returns to retailers for the first time since 2012, in addition to a brand new white & silver women's-exclusive.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 11 is slated to launch on November 30 for the retail price of $220.

The color code is reportedly listed as "White/Metallic Silver-Vast Grey" and it is believed these will be another women's release - meaning the largest size will be the equivalent of a men's 10.5. Early images of the upcoming 11s continue to surface, and it looks as though the traditional patent leather overlays will come equipped with some sparkling detailing to offset the white leather construction.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but we expect to learn more in the near future as the rumored release date is quickly approaching.