After over 20 years on the market, the Air Jordan 11 continues to be a favorite amongst sneakerheads who have a soft spot for Jordan Brand. The love for this shoe isn't surprising when you consider how it's the first shoe Jordan wore when he came back from his first retirement. There are a plethora of gorgeous colorways for this shoe, including the "Bred" model which forever lives on as a top 10 Jordan shoe of all time. In addition to the high-top Jordan 11 is the Air Jordan 11 Low which is also quite popular.

With the new "White Bred" Jordan 11 Low, Jumpman is bringing fans a familiar colorway with just a little bit more white. As you can see from the on-foot photos courtest of @hanzuying, the upper is mostly white with a black piece of patent leather that wraps around the whole shoe. From there, a red outsole is added to the bottom of the sneaker which helps give it a gorgeous aesthetic that is reminiscent of other Chicago Bulls colorways. The on-foot photos show us just how good these kicks are going to look once they drop next year.

For now, the release date is set for April 25 of 2020 for a price of $185 USD. How are you feeling about this release?