The Air Jordan 11 Low will be featured as part of Jordan Brand's 2020 Spring/Summer collection, including an alternate "Concord" colorway that will surely be a hit with Lakers fans (as well as supporters of the Kings, Vikings, Rockies, The Undertaker, etc.)

This time around, the sneaker's namesake "Concord" color is expected to take center stage on the patent leather and inner lining, rather than just appearing on the outsole and subtle detailing on the tongue.

According to sneaker sources @HouseofHeat and @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will be another women's exclusive, but we have seen other sneakers with that designation release with extending sizing so there's hope for all the fellas who are hoping to get their hands on a pair.

As of now, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Concord Purple" is slated to launch on May 22nd for the retail price of $185. Of course, these release dates tend to change so we'll keep you posted with any developments. In the meantime, click here to preview the upcoming Bred x Concord Air Jordan 11 Low.