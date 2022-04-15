A fan-favorite amongst sneakerheads is none other than the Air Jordan 11 and its little brother, the Air Jordan 11 Low. Over the years, the Jordan 11 Low has become quite popular amongst women sneakerheads, and as a result, Jordan Brand has given the shoe some women's exclusives. These colorways are always huge hits, and the "Pure Violet" model below proves to be yet another success in the shoe's growing library.

As you can see from the images, this shoe is characterized by having a mostly white upper. In terms of the patent leather wrap that goes around the shoe, it is a very light shade of purple that can almost be mistaken for being grey. Regardless, it makes for a very clean look, and we're sure fans are going to be very excited to see these on the shelves.

This sneaker is going to be coming out on Thursday, April 28th through the Nike SNKRS App for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

