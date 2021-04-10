As far as Jumpman is concerned, the Air Jordan 11 and the Jordan 11 Low are some of the best silhouettes out there. They both have an iconic history and every time new models hit the market, sneakerheads do their best to cop a few pairs, if possible. For the last few months, Jordan Brand has been teasing the Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Blue" and in just a couple of weeks, it will finally arrive.

In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker has a mostly white upper all while the outsole has an icy blue aesthetic to it. The shoe pays homage to the Jordan 11 OG version of the same name, and if you want some sneakers for the summer months, these are certainly proving to be the perfect option.

If you are hoping to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, April 24th for $185 USD via the Nike SNKRS App. Once again, since you will be dealing with the SNKRS App, expect a plethora of Ls and some frustration. In the meantime, let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair.

Image via Nike

