There have been some pretty incredible colorways of the Air Jordan 11 over the years and fans are always eager to receive more. The OG colorways from 1996 are always the most coveted and if you were around during that time, you remember the "Columbia" offering which is now considered as "Legend Blue." This is a model that pays homage to Michael Jordan's North Carolina roots and it just so happens to be coming to the Air Jordan 11 Low.

In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker has a mostly white upper all while the highlights and outsole have a UNC vibe to them. This is a shoe that is perfect for the spring and summer months and we can only begin to imagine all of the outfits that will be worn with these. If you are a big of the Jordan 11 Low and like the UNC feel, then these are absolutely going to be a must-cop.

While the shoe was supposed to drop this Saturday, it will now be coming out on May 7th for the original price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of these, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike