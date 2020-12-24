If you're a sneakerhead who loves Jumpman in particular, then chances are you are probably a big proponent of the Air Jordan 11. This was the first shoe Jordan released after he came back to the NBA and over the years, it has brought forth some pretty incredible colorways. Every single Holiday season, Jumpman comes through with a retro or new colorway that fans go crazy for, all while each year brings new offerings of the Jordan 11 Low. In 2021, it just so happens that Jordan Brand is set to bring back the infamous "Legend Blue" colorway, this time in a low-top format.

As an early Christmas gift to sneakerheads, the official images of the shoe were recently revealed and as you can see, it stays true to the original. The upper is mostly comprised of white material, all while the bottom features an icy powder blue hue. This powder blue is placed throughout the shoe, giving it those "UNC" vibes.

When it comes to the release date, fans can expect these to drop on April 24th of next year although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.

Image via Nike

