One of the more obscure versions of the Air Jordan 11 is the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. It is a sneaker that has a very unique upper to it as fans are met with alternative tooling that features some unorthodox overlays. While it might not be the most popular Jumpman shoe on the market, it has definitely made a solid impression, and now, it is about to get a brand-new colorway.

In the official photos down below, you can see that the colorway is filled with neutral tones. This offering is being dubbed "Light Orewood Brown" and there is no doubt that this is a shoe meant for the Fall season. It is mostly covered in white tones, all while some light brown is placed as an overlay. It is a very clean look that is definitely going to make fans excited for the shoe's eventual release.

If you are interested in grabbing a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of October 6th of this year for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

