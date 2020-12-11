Throughout Michael Jordan's historic basketball career, he got to wear a lot of amazing sneakers. Thanks to his sneaker output, Jordan was given his very own offshoot brand with Nike, appropriately called Jordan Brand. For many fans, their favorite Jordan sneaker was the Air Jordan 11 which was released all the way back in 1996. There have been numerous iterations of the shoe over the years, including the Jordan 11 Low IE which was seen as a low-cost option that would ultimately be a lot easier to cop.

One of the OG colorways of the Jordan 11 Low IE is the "Bred" model which featured a black leather upper, gum bottom, and red sock-lining. For years, fans have been hoping for these to come back, and according to @zsneakerheadz, that's exactly what's about to happen, just in time for the shoe's 25th anniversary. In the Instagram post below, you can see that this model will actually be dropping in its OG form, which is sure to get people very excited about the comeback.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be coming out on September 18th of 2021 although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.