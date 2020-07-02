Since 1988, the "Black Cement" Air Jordan 3 has remained one of the best shoes ever released by Jordan Brand. This Tinker Hatfield design combines black and red details with grey elephant print on the front toe and back heel. It's a look that remains one of the brand's best and fans are always excited to cop sneakers that resemble that classic design. Jumpman is well-aware of this and next week, they are dropping an Air Jordan 11 Low IE with the exact same name and look.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in black leather, while the elephant print hits appear on the geometric overlays throughout the upper. From there, we get some red highlights to bring the entirety of the "Black Cement" aesthetic together. While it may not be the original Air Jordan 3, there is no denying this shoe has the potential to be a fan favorite amongst those who may have missed out on the OG retro release from 2018.

You will be able to buy these as of Thursday, July 9th for $170 USD.

Image via Nike

