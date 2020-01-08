Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is expected to feature several different Air Jordan 11s, ranging from the original model to low-tops and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The latter is reportedly headed back to retailers in a brand new "Black Cement" colorway.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are slated to launch on July 9 for the retail price of $170. Early images have not yet been revealed but they could look like the mock up shown below based off the "Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-White" color scheme.

In addition to the "Black Cement" Air Jordan 11 Low IE, Jordan Brand also has plans to release the traditional Air Jordan 11 Low in at least two styles next year - including a Lakers-friendly white/purple iteration and another that combines the classic "Concord" & "Bred" colorways.

On top of that, rumors suggest that the standard Air Jordan 11 is set to drop in several all-new colorways including a "Black/White-Metallic Silver-Clear" joint and a black & white women's exclusive.