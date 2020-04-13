If you're a sneakerhead, then you definitely know all about the Air Jordan 11 "Concord." It is one of the greatest sneakers of all time and continues to sell out instantly, whenever it gets a retro release. With that being said, Jordan Brand is looking to give the "Concord" model a low top update that will be dropping for women only.

This model is called the Air Jordan 11 Low "Concord Sketch" and recently, we got a first look at the offering. Now, thanks to Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we have some impressive shots of the sneaker, including on-foot images that will have you salivating. The shoe follows the same formula as the "Concord" as there is a white upper and icy blue outsole. However, the main difference here is the fact that the patent leather material that wraps around the shoe is actually a vibrant bluish-purple, as opposed to the standard to the near-black navy blue.

For now, this colorway is slated to drop on May 22nd for $185 USD. This release date is subject to change to stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.