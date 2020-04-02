If you're a sneakerhead, you understand just how important the Air Jordan 11 is to the Jordan Brand ecosystem. The shoe was released back in 1996 as Michael Jordan made his highly-anticipated return to the basketball court. Over the years, we have seen numerous dope colorways make it to the market, while low top versions have also become popular. Now, Jumpman is coming through with an Air Jordan 11 Low specifically for the ladies. In fact, this colorway is being called "Concord Sketch" and reminds us of a classic offering.

The "Concord" model is iconic at this point and the "Concord Sketch" builds on that legacy. As you can see from the image below, the shoe has a white base while the patent leather material wrapping around the shoe is a blueish purple. There is a white midsole and icy blue outsole which helps add some much-needed contrast. Overall, it's a clean colorway that will perfectly when it releases later this year just in time for the summer months.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. If you're an Air Jordan 11 lover, you really can't go wrong here.