Another day, another rumor about what to expect from Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup.

The latest development regarding next year's Air Jordan releases pertains to the Air Jordan 11 Low, which will reportedly be returning in an alternate "Concord" color scheme. This time around, the sneaker's namesake color is expected to take center stage on the patent leathr, rather than just appearing on the outsole and subtle detailing on the tongue.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will be another women's exclusive, meaning they'll only be available up to the equivalent of a men's size 9.5. A specific release date hasn't been announced but it is believed the sneakers will be arriving in the spring of 2020 for the retail price of $185.

Early images of the remixed "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown below based on the leaked information. Stay tuned for more details.