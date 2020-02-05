The iconic "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low will be returning to retailers in April with a bit of a twist, as Jordan Brand combines two of the most classic AJ11 colorways.

Official details regarding the release have not yet been announced but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the remixed "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low is slated to launch on April 25 for the retail price of $185. Take a look at the latest batch of images in the IG post embedded below.

Rumors of the "White, University Red, Black, and True Red" Air Jordan 11 Low first popped up back in September. At the time, it was reported that the Bulls-themed sneakers would come equipped with a suede construction - but the images that have surfaced since then reveal the traditional nubuck build with that sleek, black patent leather detailing.

Stay tuned for the official announcement, and click here to preview some of the most popular Air Jordans releasing this month.