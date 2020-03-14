The Concord x Bred Air Jordan 11 Low mashup is heading to retailers in the near future, but we'll have to wait a few weeks longer than originally expected. According to sneaker source J23 App, the kicks are now scheduled to launch on May 23rd, nearly one month after the April 25th release date that was originally reported.

As seen in the leaked images embedded above, this upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low blends two of the silhouette's most iconic color schemes: Concord and Bred. Essentially, the kicks are a red-bottom "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low with an additional hit of red appearing on the '23' branding on the heel.

When they do finally release, whether it's actually on May 23rd or a date sometime thereafter, it is believed that there will be sizes available for the whole family. Men's pairs will be priced at $185, while grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes check in at $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

